{{featured_button_text}}

FORT ATKINSON/PORTAGE - Michael E. “Mick” Koehler, age 74, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. He took his own life, and has found his peace.

No formal services will be held. A memorial visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage (www.pmmfh.com). Afterwards, a Celebration of Life gathering will take place at The Ballroom, 112 E. Cook St., Portage. His cremated remains will be scattered in his favorite locations.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.