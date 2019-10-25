FORT ATKINSON/PORTAGE - Michael E. “Mick” Koehler, age 74, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. He took his own life, and has found his peace.
No formal services will be held. A memorial visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at the PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage (www.pmmfh.com). Afterwards, a Celebration of Life gathering will take place at The Ballroom, 112 E. Cook St., Portage. His cremated remains will be scattered in his favorite locations.
