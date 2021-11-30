 Skip to main content
Michael, Eugene A.
Eugene A. Michael

Eugene Michael

BARABOO - Eugene A. Michael, age 72, of Baraboo, Wis., formerly of Hinckley, Ill., passed away on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at St. Claire Hospital, Baraboo, Wis. He was born on Sept. 11, 1949, in Aurora, Ill., the son of Jack and Maryon (Pahaly) Michael Sr.

Mr. Michael was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, having served with the military police during the war in Vietnam. He was a member of both the American Legion Post #598, Hinckley, Ill., and the VFW in Montgomery, Ill. Eugene was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and loving companion who will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.

Eugene is survived by his daughters, Kama (Kristyn Hartman) Teske of Galesville, Wis., and Kelli (Jeff) Huber of Plainfield, Ill.; his grandchildren, Benjamin, Drew and Ted Teske, and Miranda Mellerke; his siblings, Jack (Barb) Michael Jr. of Earlville, Ill., Keith Michael of Sandwich, Ill., Daniel (Rometh) Michael of Aurora, Ill., and Pamela Fernald of Merrimac, Wis.; also many nieces and nephews; and his loving companion, Penny Parchem of Baraboo, Wis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Maryon Michael; his brother, Gregory Michael; his sisters, Bonnie Williams and Mae Winkler; and his sister-in-law, Cheryl Michael.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, at the NASH-NELSON MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 141 N. Maple St., Hinckley, IL. Interment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery in Hinckley, Ill.

Friends may visit from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, at the MEMORIAL CHAPEL in Hinckley, Ill.

Michael, Eugene A.

Eugene A. Michael

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory

www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (815) 286-3247

