April 26, 1930—May 30, 2022

BARABOO—Michael Francis Dwyer, age 92, of Baraboo, formerly of Loreto, WI, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022. Michael was born April 26, 1930 in Loreto, WI to parents Frank and Agnes (McMahan) Dwyer.

He was married to the love of his life Marie Rockweiler for 69-years. Michael and Marie took over his father’s homestead where they farmed for the next 37-years. In 1985, they were honored by the State of Wisconsin as being a “Century Farm Owner.” After retirement from farming, Michael and Marie moved to Baraboo. Michael was employed at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo for 15-years until he again retired from the workforce.

His favorite pastime was watching the Brewers, Packers and Nascar races with his family. He enjoyed the outdoors and attracting birds to his many feeders. He spent many hours working in the garden with his wife, Marie. Over the years, he greatly enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Michael was preceded in death by his wife, Marie; son, Joey; parents, Frank and Agnes; siste,r Kathleen Hansen; and many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Michael is survived by seven children: Daniel, Kevin (Brenda), Dottie, Frank (Kathy), Kristie (Alan) Statz, Allen (Vickie), and Patrick (Connie). Twelve grandchildren: Phillip, Stephanie, Matthew, Stacey, Katie, Michelle, Holly, Megan, MacKenzie, Austin, Cody and Samantha. Several great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Sisters: Patricia Grumke and Mary Alice Frey; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to Mike Grumke, Patricia Grumke and Mary Alice Frey for the many visits to Dad over the past year.

The family would like to thank the staff at All Saints Memory Care and Agrace Hospice for the special care they provided to Michael in the last year.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Agrace Hospice in Madison, WI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday June 3, 2022 at, 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Baraboo, WI. Visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Friday. Burial will take place at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Loreto, WI, following the service.