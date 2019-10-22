REEDSBURG - Michael Francis “Mikey” Bauer, age 53, of Reedsburg, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, while doing what he loved; hunting in Colorado with his best friends.
Mike was born on Sept. 17, 1966, in Richland Center, Wisconsin, to parents Len and Erma (Wells) Bauer. He graduated from Weston High School in 1984, and went on to earn his B.S. in Business Administration at Cardinal Stritch. Mike was employed by Seats in Reedsburg for over 30 years, most recently as the Manufacturing Engineering Manager.
Mike was united in marriage to Lisa Herritz on May 23, 1991. He was a loving father to three children, Manda, Cameron, and Trevor; and Papa to Braxton.
Mike was an avid hunter, passionate Badger and Packer fan, enjoyed participating in pool league, cooking for family and friends, and spending time “gardening” at what his friends jokingly called the garden bar. He was heavily involved in the Caz Turkey Busters, which is an organization that helps people in need in the greater Cazenovia area, provides scholarships, and works on various environmental projects.
Mike will be remembered for his huge heart, always willing to lend a hand, his humor, ability to always make everyone feel welcome, and his love of Bud Light.
Mike is survived by his wife of 28 years, Lisa Bauer; children, Manda (Bruce) Hansen, Cameron (Olivia) Bauer, Trevor (Elaine Wood) Bauer; grandson, Braxton Bauer; parents, Len and Erma Bauer; siblings, Elaine (Ken) Nockerts, Steve Bauer, Joyce (Tim) Templin, Roger (Jen) Bauer, Rod (Amy Raspiller) Bauer, Sheila (Dennis) Pickel, Sharon Frey, Kathy (Rich Greenwood) Bauer; mother-in-law, Mary Herritz; brother and sister-in-law, Randy and Brenda Hoege; as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Mike is joined in heaven by his brother, Phillip Bauer; nephew, Danny Bauer; brother-in-law, David “Frenchie” Frey; and father-in-law, Ken Herritz.
Funeral Services for Mike will be held Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, with Reverend Paul Crolius officiating. Visitation will be on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., and on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Private burial will take place at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Caz Turkey Busters.
Farber Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
