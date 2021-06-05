Michael, Gerald

BEAVER DAM—Gerald Charles “Jerry” Michael, age 86, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Christian Home in Waupun.

Jerry was born on Aug. 3, 1934, in the town of Trenton, to Fred and Clara (Schaumburg) Michael. He graduated from Waupun High School, served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in March 1959. While in the Navy, he received training for computer technology. He was united in marriage to Betty A. Klapper on May 24, 1969, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waupun.

Jerry began employment at Midland Union Mutual Insurance in Juneau in 1961 and worked there until 1980. At that time, he started a computer store in downtown Beaver Dam, which he ran until 1985. He worked as an IT supervisor and adjustor for Wilson Mutual Insurance Company in Sheboygan until retirement and continued property claims adjusting on an independent basis.

Jerry was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Beaver Dam. He enjoyed going to Badgers and Packers games, but not nearly as much as he loved attending his grandchildren’s events. His grandchildren were the highlight of his life.