PARDEEVILLE - Michael J. Chase, 63, of Pardeeville, and formerly of Columbus and Beaver Dam, was united with the Holy Spirit on Sept. 29, 2019, while in the presence of his loving and devoted family. His passing took place at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, after complications from a medical procedure.
Mike was born on Feb. 28, 1956, in Maywood, Calif., to William and Doris (Ganta) Chase. Mike was raised in Columbus, and was a graduate of the class of 1975. He was married to Debra DeNure in 1977.
Mike will be remembered by those close to him as a hard-working man of integrity, a man who always lent a helping hand, and was fiercely loyal and reliable. He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan, and could often be found at his kids’ and grandkids’ sporting events. Mike was a lover of the outdoors, an expert landscaper, and an incredible father and dog-dad.
Mike is survived by his three children, Justin (Leticia) of Rio, Leah of Stoughton, Michaela (James Johnston) of Madison; his siblings, William R. (Linda Peterson) of Beaver Dam, Joann of Harmony Grove, Thomas (Donna) of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Debbie Forseth of DeForest. Grandpa Mike, aka Buppa, is survived by his eight grandchildren, Alicia, Kayla, Adriana, Cade, Jackson, Juliana, Moses, and Malcolm; and is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Phyllis; and his beloved black lab, Mercedes.
A private memorial service for Michael will be held at the Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Estate of Michael J. Chase to help establish a local charity in his name.
Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. www.koepsellfh.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)