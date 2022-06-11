 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Michael J. Egan

Nov. 13, 1938 – May 30, 2022

NORTH FON DU LAC—Michael J. Egan born to Henry and Catherine Egan in Portage, WI, resided in North Fond du Lac, WI.

Family will greet guests from 9:30–11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Sacred Heart Church of Holy Family Parish, 200 S. Peter’s Ave., Fond du Lac. Memorial Mass to begin at 11:00 AM.

