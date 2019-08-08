COLUMBUS - Michael James Klokow, 51, passed away peacefully of natural causes in his home on Sunday, July 28, 2019. He was born in Columbus to LeMoyne and Delores Klokow. He was a graduate of CHS and UW-Whitewater.
Mike began his military career at the age of 18, and proudly served 16 years with the Wisconsin National Guard and Wisconsin Army National Guard, obtaining Captain ranking. These were definitely the best years of his life. After that, Mike pursued another one of his dreams and became a background actor in Los Angeles for many years before returning home to Columbus.
Mike is survived by two loving brothers, LeMoyne G. (Peggy) Klokow, Georgia, and Steven (Beth) Klokow, Columbus; two nieces, Shawn Goetsch and Nicole Klokow; two nephews Peter and Jack Klokow; special friend Heidi Haglin, and many other dear friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; niece, Lindsay Joy Klokow; and his canine companion, Billy.
A private service is being held with full military honors.
The Family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Steven and Roger for all the love, care and friendship they extended to Mike in recent years.
Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family.
