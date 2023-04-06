Jan. 13, 1971—March 30, 2023

NORTH FREEDOM—Michael James “Mike” Bender, age 52, of North Freedom, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Michael, son of James and Sandra (Keyson) Bender was born Jan. 13, 1971.

He was a graduate of Baraboo High School and obtained his Bachelor’s degree from Ripon College.

Mike was a dog lover and will especially be missed by his four-legged companions, Hejamie and Buddy.

He is survived by his mother, Sandra; sister, Marsha (Chris) Babler; niece, Payton Babler; as well as other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death his grandparents, Lloyd and Vera Bender as well as his father, James Bender.

A private family burial will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in the near future. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.