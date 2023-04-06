Jan. 13, 1971—March 30, 2023
NORTH FREEDOM—Michael James “Mike” Bender, age 52, of North Freedom, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Michael, son of James and Sandra (Keyson) Bender was born Jan. 13, 1971.
He was a graduate of Baraboo High School and obtained his Bachelor’s degree from Ripon College.
Mike was a dog lover and will especially be missed by his four-legged companions, Hejamie and Buddy.
He is survived by his mother, Sandra; sister, Marsha (Chris) Babler; niece, Payton Babler; as well as other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death his grandparents, Lloyd and Vera Bender as well as his father, James Bender.
A private family burial will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in the near future. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)