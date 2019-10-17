FALL RIVER - Michael John Castleberg, Sr., age 65, quietly and peacefully went to sleep in the arms of Jesus, with his family by his side on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at his home. Michael was born on Sept. 5, 1954, in Durand, Wis., to Clarence and Berneda (Lindstrom) Castleberg. At an early age, he moved with his family to Arpin, Wis. After graduating from the Wisconsin Academy in 1972, he attended Andrews University in Berrien Springs, Mich. for one year. He returned to the Arpin family farm, where he worked with his father and three brothers. He was married to Shirley Ondrejka on July 8, 1979, in Arpin and had five children, eventually moving to Fall River, Wis. Michael operated Castleberg Hoof Trimming along with his son, Shawn. Michael was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He had a smile and tenderness that melted the hearts of everyone he met. Survivors include his wife, Shirley of Fall River; two daughters, Tina (Michael) Douglas of Menomonee Falls, Wis. and Tawnya (Brian) Schar of Marshfield, Wis.; three sons, Michael, Jr. (Renee) of Chattanooga, Tenn., Shawn (Bethany) of Fall River, Wis. and Shane (Michelle) of Randolph, Wis.; nine grandchildren, Erik, Hayley and Sarah Douglas; Michaela and Brandon Schar; Keirra, Bentley and Sawyer Castleberg, Deirdre Castleberg; four sisters, Barbara (Byron) Chalker of Defiance, Ohio, Phillis (Duane) Morauske of Port Charlotte, Fla., Margaret (Guy Robert) Fontaine of Arpin, Wis., Lois (Dan) Beaudette of Seymour, Tenn.; six brothers, Charles (Vivian) of Stevens Point, Wis., Clarence (Donna) of Mondovi, Wis., Donald (Nancy) of Burleson, Texas, Phillip of Apopka, Fla., Marty of Mondovi, Wis., Mark of Daggett, Mich.; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, David. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the WISCONSIN ACADEMY SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH, N2355 Duborg Road, Columbus, Wis. Pastor Steve Aust and Larry Sloan will co-officiate. A time of fellowship and food will follow.
