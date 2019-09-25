MERRIMAC - Michael John Dovin of Merrimac, formerly of Prairie Du Sac, age 45, passed away on Sept. 17, 2019. Adoring father of Maura (Abby) Dovin; dear son of Gerald K. Dovin and Marie Dovin (Fugazzotto); beloved brother of Mark (Carmel) Dovin, Michelle Jamieson and Matthew Dovin; loving uncle to Kristopher Liff, Samantha, and Sean Dovin, and Colton Jamieson; fond friend and former spouse of Alison Snyder. Preceded in death by his treasured canine companion, Sable. Visitation on Sunday, Oct. 6, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the River Arts Center, 105 9th Street, Prairie Du Sac, Wis. Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family are preferred for a future charitable contribution. Donations may be mailed to: 101 Emily Circle, Oregon, Wis. 53575. Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.
