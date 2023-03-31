April 26, 1942—March 28, 2023

Michael John Przybylski, age 80, passed away peacefully at his home with his wife by his side on March 28, 2023.

Mike was born April 26, 1942 to Michael and Tillie Przybylski in Chicago IL. He graduated from Green Bay Tech School in Barbering in 1961. He served the Baraboo community for over 40 years at his downtown business—Mike’s Barber Shop, as well as holding the position of Fire and Police Commissioner for over a decade. Mike had the joy of working side by side with his daughter Ann in his later years, until his retirement in 2015.

Mike was truly a believer in the creed: “If you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life.” Mike loved his community, he loved his customers, and he loved connecting with people.

Mike was an avid Wisconsin fan; always passionately rooting for his Packers, Badgers, and Brewers. He even had the great pleasure of meeting Vince Lombardi and Paul Hornung.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and infant brother Thomas.

Mike was a deeply devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 45 years Kathleen (Doro) Przybylski; his children: Theresa (Travis) Oppermann, Charles (Krystal) Przybylski, Ann (Joseph) Sardeson; grandchildren: Delilah Oppermann, Mason and Lukas Przybylski, Noah, Oskar, and Charlotte Sardeson. He is further survived by his brother, Robert (Linda) Przybylski; and many other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Baraboo, WI, where Mike was a member, on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.