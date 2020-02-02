Michael Kenneth Baxter, 31, Baraboo

BARABOO - Michael Kenneth Baxter, age 31, of Baraboo, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Michael was born on Jan. 25, 1988, in Baraboo, the son of Michael Wesley and Kerrilyn (Vertein) Baxter.
Michael had an extreme passion for his profession as a culinary chef. He also enjoyed spending time in the outdoors and was always up for an adventure. He truly loved his family, friends, and lived life to its fullest. Mikie will be dearly missed by the many lives he has touched.
Survivors include his mother, Kerrilyn; step-father, Michael Cole; sister, Fawn (Mark Hilke) Baxter; maternal grandparents, Ken (LaVeta) Vertein; paternal grandmother, ZoeAnn Baxter; and many aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; and other relatives and friends. Michael was preceded in death by his father; paternal grandfather; and several relatives.
A Celebration of Life visitation will take place at Baldwin Funeral Services, 520 East St., Baraboo, on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. The family will have a private burial in Michigan at a later date. It was Michael’s wishes to be buried next to his father.
