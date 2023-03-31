Dec. 28, 1963—March 27, 2023

LOMIRA—Michael Koehler, 59, of Lomira, passed away unexpectedly March 27, 2023 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.

Michael was born December 28, 1963, the son of Clemens and Linda Martin Koehler. Mike graduated from Waupun High School in 1982.

He was a Maintenance Mechanic at Silgan, Alsum Produce, and most recently Seneca Foods of Oakfield, WI. Mike also worked at Bill’s Sporting Goods in Lomira in his free time, loving every minute of it.

His biggest passions were hunting, music, and collecting guns and coins. Mike still holds the Dodge, WI record for his prize 23 point buck that he proudly displayed in his home. He was a huge fan of the Brewers, Bucks, and Packers; always rooting for the home teams. Mike will forever be remembered for his sense of humor.

Mike is survived by his wife of 15 years, Deanna; children: Austin (Casey) Koehler and Quinlyn (Andres) Koehler; granddaughter, Opal Koehler; four step-children: Holly Jahn (Jerrod Kautza), Ashley Roecker, Jesse (Chrissie) Johnsen, and Eric Johnsen; seven step-grandchildren: Isabelle, Conner, Maddie, Lonnie, Rylan, Oakley, and Evander; his father, Clem (Diane) Koehler; brother, Marty (Karen) Koehler; step-sister, Kimberly Veroman (Clint Maas); step-brother, Kent (Jessica) Veroman; nieces: Heather Koehler (Ethan Buwalda) and Megan Koehler; and nephew, Brett Koehler.

Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Lynda.

Memorial services for Michael Koehler will be held Monday, April 3, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.