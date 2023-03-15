Jan. 26, 1962—Feb. 10, 2023

TOMAHAWK—Michael L. Isenberg, 61, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Mike was born January 26, 1962, and grew up in Baraboo. He graduated from Baraboo High School in 1980, having excelled in football.

Mike worked for Isenberg Hardware before moving to Tomahawk, WI, where he could enjoy his passions of hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Nona Isenberg, and his grandparents Oscar and Clara Isenberg, and Edward and Lucile Geisser. He is survived by his brother, David (Jinny) Isenberg; and other relatives.

In accordance with Mike’s wishes, no formal services were held.