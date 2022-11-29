BEAVER DAM—Michael L. Krueger, age 55, of Beaver Dam, died on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at his home. A celebration of Michael’s life will be held in the Spring. Michael Lee was born on December 6, 1966 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin to Alvin and Margaret (Fritts) Krueger. He was a wonderful character who lived a short but full life. Even though his life was full of struggle, he still started everyday thinking of others. He led by example to show others how to treat everyone with kindness and respect. Michael had an amazing gift of being able to make people laugh in almost any circumstance. He is greatly loved and will be dearly missed. Michael is survived by his father, Alvin (Shirley) Krueger; siblings: Scot Krueger, Tammy (Steve) Voss, Tricia (Steve) Moyer, and Aaron (Jessica) Krueger; children: Shelby (Jared) Doss, Jason Collier, Chris Larson, Brian Larson, and Candace (Kevin) Hagen; grandchildren: Colton, Tony and Kasey, Jaden and Kiarra, and Alexis and Memphis; nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his mother; Margaret Krueger; and a brother, Raymond Krueger. The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family www.KoepsellFH.com.