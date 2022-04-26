July 19, 1945—April 22, 2022

PORTAGE – Michael L. Kuchinski was a caring, nurturing Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Son, Brother, Uncle and Friend. He left our physical world after a brief courageous battle of medical issues, at the age of 76, on Friday, April 22, 2022.

Michael “Mike” was the son of Mort and Harriet (Krupinsky) Johnson, born on July 19, 1945. He vowed his hand in marriage to Theresa (Leipzig) Kuchinski on December 23, 1974, in Waukegan, IL. Mike was a Union Carpenter for 30 plus years as a member of the Local Union 250. It was an honor for Mike to participate in the Kingsman Drum and Bugle Corps after his dedicated service in the U S Army. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter, fisherman, golf “pro”, and was a master at gardening in which he took great pride. Spending time in Price County at their cabin was priceless for him, and his presence will be missed. His sense of humor was a considerable part of him. He would often be found in his backyard with a cigar and red apple ale, adoring his grounds and pondering how to rid the varmints that would attempt to reap his harvest.

Mike was a proud dad of four daughters and two sons. His family remarks of him as an amazing influence and mentor to their success.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa, “Sweety-Kins,” of 48 years; children: Kim (John) Wroten, George Kuchinski, Karla (Tom) Greiner, Anne (Chuck) Clark, Keith (Michelle) Kuchinski, and Kelly (Tyler) Greenheck; his beloved grandchildren: Heather Kale, Aaron Kuchinski, Rebecca Hohlstein, Jacob Hohlstein, Roderick Babilius, Justyn Clark, Joseph Sterlavage, Anthony Sterlavage, Bryan Clark, Stephanie Wroten, Gavin Beeman, and Samantha Beeman; his precious great-grandchildren: Grace, Zeke, Alayna, Andre, Adalyn, Rowan, Camden, Kenleigh, Kate, and Jax; his sister, Diane Giovanelli; his brothers, Stephen Johnson and David Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Charlie Johnson.

A Funeral Service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, (www.pmmfh.com), with Father Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Military honors at the funeral home will be provided by the Portage Area Veteran’s Honor Guard. Visitation will be at the funeral home in Portage from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Brianna, Natalie, Melissa, and Derek from Agrace Hospice.

This isn’t the final Chapter Dad, Hun, Pops, Pa, Gramps, Gpa, Rah Rah, Grandpa. Cheers in Heaven, Courvoisier.