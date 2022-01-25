WAUPUN—Michael L. Tolsma, 65, of Waupun, died Friday, January 21, 2022 at Waupun Memorial Hospital with his daughters by his side.
Mike was born December 11, 1956 in Waupun, the son of Merlin and Shirley All Tolsma. Mike attended Waupun High School and graduated in 1975. He married Sandra Amacher in 1979. Mike was a correctional officer at Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun, retiring after 32 years. Mike loved taking care of his grandchildren and always brought the birthday cake. He enjoyed having nice vehicles, driving around the countryside, enjoyed the Horicon Marsh, and cookouts with his family.
Mike is survived by two daughters: Elizabeth (Eric) Van Beek of Brandon and Jenifer (Jeff) Derksen of Waupun; five grandchildren: Ethan, Emrick, Addison, Brooke, and Ella; his parents, Merlin and Shirley Tolsma; three brothers: Jeffrey (June) Tolsma, Robert (Catherine) Tolsma, and Timothy Tolsma; two sisters: Constance (Robert) Bisby and Jill (Thornton) Ridder; and nieces and nephews.
Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents.
A service of celebration for Mike Tolsma will be held Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 4 p.m. at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun with Pastor Doug Shotsky officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Thursday from 2 p.m. until the time of service.
Mike’s daughters wish to thank Waupun Memorial Hospital and Agnesian Hospice for the wonderful care given to their father. They would also like to thank the honor guard from Dodge Correctional Institution and Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
