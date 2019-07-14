Michael J. Lemke, age 63, died from cancer on Friday, July 12, 2019, at SSM Health Hospice House, in Baraboo.
There will be a memorial gathering for Michael at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, in Juneau, on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and on Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. There will be a memorial service at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, in Juneau, on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Paul Schupmann officiating. Inurnment will be at Burnett Central Cemetery, at a later date.
Michael Jay Lemke was born on December 25, 1955, in Beaver Dam, Wisc., to Lloyd and Helen (Kienow) Lemke. He was baptized and confirmed at First Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam, and graduated from Beaver Dam High School, in 1974. On June 3, 1977, Michael was united in marriage with Carol L. Drews, in Dubuque, Iowa. Michael attended cosmetology school in Monona, Wisc.; he worked in Monona for two years, before moving to Juneau, where he operated a salon for over 30 years. He enjoyed traveling with his wife throughout the United States and on cruises to Mexico. Michael was a gifted artist. He produced art work in various mediums and sold his works at arts and craft shows, gift shops, and the Beaver Dam Area Arts Association, for 40 plus years. Michael also volunteered at the Beaver Dam Area Community Theater through the years, where he enjoyed painting sets. He had a passion for gardening and enjoyed his extensive flower gardens for many years. Michael was a member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Lemke of Beaver Dam; three siblings, David (Christine) Lemke of Beaver Dam, Patricia (Michael) Brunner of Marietta, Georgia, and Lawrence Lemke of Oak Grove; a sister-in-law, Delores (Eugene) Gentz of Juneau; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Michael was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Ray Drews.
If desired, memorials may be made in Michael Lemke’s name, to St. John’s Lutheran School, to be designated for art supplies.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
