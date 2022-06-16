Dec. 29, 1954—June 7, 2022

WISCONSIN DELLS—Michael “Mad Dog” Hamm, age 67, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away at home on June 7, 2022 after a long battle with throat cancer. His struggle through the years with the side effects from his cancer treatment showed his courage, facing life with determination.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, June 23, 2022 at United Presbyterian Church in Wisconsin Dells at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Steve Keller officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Lunch will be served at Spring Brook Resort following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in care of Mike’s daughter, Natalia Hamm.

Mike was born on December 29, 1954, the third child of Jerry and Mary Hamm. As a longtime resident of the Dells, Mike was known by many from his time as a river boat pilot, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather. The family can see them together now enjoying a lively, competitive game of cribbage.

Fiercely independent, with a wicked wit and quirky sense of humor, Michael lived his life on his own terms. He preferred to do things for himself, his way, which was a uniquely particular way sometimes. He will be greatly missed as the character he was by all who knew him.

While spending most of his time in the Dells area, Mike also had many adventuresome interludes “out West”. Mike spent some time guiding rafts down the Colorado River. He loved nature and being outdoors, and he was an avid fisherman. Mike also piloted a tour boat on Lake Mead in Nevada for several years. This is where he met and married Norah Martorano and they had a daughter, Natalia.

Always the adventurer, Mike worked for a time in Las Vegas as a blackjack dealer and as a sports book.

He, Norah and Tali loved spending time together in or on the water at Lake Mead, a luxury in a desert climate. No one who knew Mike could miss the fact that he LOVED his sports teams. Mike was a diehard fan for his precious Badgers, Packers, Brewers and Red Wings. Their losses made him sad. Their wins made him happy. Mike was also an enthusiastic supporter of WDHS athletics. He could be seen at most of his niece’s and nephews’ numerous sporting events, often keeping score, and he was the WDHS Hockey Coach while Natalia was in high school.

He is preceded in death by his father, Jerry Hamm, whom he admired for his grit and grace in the face of cancer. He is survived by his mother, Mary Hamm, who shared his love of professional sports; his daughter, Natalia Hamm McDaniel, whom he loved greatly; three precious grandchildren: Adelle, Amelia and Everly, who have his look in their eye; one brother, Mark Hamm; five sisters: Jaci Elliot, Jody Munson, Jill Day, Juli Mor, Jennifer Gregerson; and numerous nieces and nephews, to whom he gave crazy nicknames. With five sisters, one daughter and three granddaughters, Mike has always been outnumbered by the women in his life.

