Feb. 21, 1948—April 22, 2022

JUNEAU—Michael “Mic” Breitweiser, of Juneau, died on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Randolph Health Services.

There will be a private service and cremation has taken place.

Michael Joseph Breitweiser was born on February 21, 1948, in West Bend, WI, to Joseph and Amy (Willard) Breitweiser. After graduating from high school, Mic proudly served his country. He worked as a delivery driver for UPS up until his retirement and worked for Dodge County Sheriff’s Department in law enforcement. In Mic’s spare time he liked to go on Harley rides. He loved his family, friends, and his cat, Lucy.

Mic is survived by his wife, Diane; son, Tom (Toni) Breitweiser; daughter, Sharie Breitweiser; stepson, Travis (Lisa) Drehmel; sister, Ann Mallon; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Paul Breitweiser.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks for all who cared for Mic during his illness.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family.