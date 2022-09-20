Oct. 13, 1948—Sept. 15, 2022

RANDOLPH—Michael “Mike” J. Meagher, age 73, of rural Randolph, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday evening, Sept. 15, 2022.

A Mass for Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Fox Lake with Father John Radetski officiating. Burial will follow in Annunciation Cemetery, Town of Trenton, Dodge County. Immediately following the committal service, a fellowship luncheon and celebration of Mike’s life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Cambria Fire Dept. Community Center, 702 N. Elizabeth St., in Cambria. Relatives and friends may call on the family on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Fox Lake and also at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Mike was born on Oct. 13, 1948, at St. Joseph’s Hospital (MMC) in Beaver Dam, the son of Joseph E. and Eleanor E. (Ring) Meagher. He attended a one room country school and graduated from Randolph High School in the Class of 1966. Mike continued to work on the family farm following graduation.

Over the years the Meagher Farms continued to grow in size and he farmed alongside his brothers. Mike was united in marriage to Debra “Debbie” Lietzau on May 3, 1980 at St. Mary’s (Annunciation) Catholic Church in Fox Lake. Together they continued to farm and raised their three children. Mike’s heart was farming. From the get go he loved to work the farmland, tend the livestock and cherished his family farm life.

Mike found great pleasure in bringing home trophies from antique tractor pulls and has hundreds of trophies to show for it. Mike loved annual family vacations cruising into tropical waters and enjoyed the warmth in the cold winter. Mike was a devoted member of Annunciation Catholic Church in Fox Lake.

Mike will be sadly missed and mourned by his children: Joe (Katie) Meagher of rural Randolph, Melissa (Clint) Keuler of rural Fox Lake and Megan (Shawn) Grams of rural Fall River; his grandchildren: Oscar and Hazel Meagher, Charlotte Keuler, Deblynn, Gavin, Riley and Carson Grams; his brothers: Pat, Tom, Dan, Jim (Linda), all of rural Randolph; his longtime and dear friends: Dick Hupf, Don (JoAnn) Wingers and Bruce (Jeanne) Miller; nieces, nephews, several other relatives and friends.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Debbie on Dec. 24, 2014 and his sister-in-law Chris Meagher.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mike’s name to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, 2716 Marshall Court, Madison, WI 53705 or online, www.rmhcmadison.org.

The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Fox Lake is serving the family. www.kratzfh.com.