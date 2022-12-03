Dec. 17, 1954—Dec. 1, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Michael R. Roth, 67, of Beaver Dam passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans’ Hospital in Madison, WI surrounded by family.

A visitation for Mike will be held on Monday, December 5, 2022 at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Sandy Schieble officiating. Military Honor will be conducted by the Beaver Dam American Legion Post #146 following the funeral at the funeral home.

Michael was born on December 17, 1954 the son of Joyce Deglow in Beaver Dam, WI. On December 3, 1977, he was united in marriage with Karen M. Malkowski at St. Stephen’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam, WI.

Michael proudly served his country in the United States Army. He had been employed at several area factories and his favorite job was driving for Beaver Dam Taxi. Mike thoroughly enjoyed meeting and talking with all the area residents. He enjoyed reading and writing poetry. Mike enjoyed fishing, cooking on the grill, brewing his own beer, and a little vodka every now and then.

Mike will be deeply missed by his wife of 45 years, Karen; his three children: Brenda (Andy) Kelm, Leon (Tammy) Roth, Samantha (Peter) Etter all of Beaver Dam; his grandchildren: Stefanie (Shaun) Bradley, Danielle Novak (Matt Rogahn), Amber (Chase) Hill, Bethany Roth, Cristiana Burhite, Zachary Burhite and Siera Etter; his great-grandchildren: Sydney, Somaya, Noah, Patricia, Brantley and Octavia. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Chevalier, his grandparents, Ralph and Myrtle Deglow, aunts, uncles and cousins.

