June 17, 1958—Sept. 25, 2022

BARABOO—Michael Scott Kluiber, 64, of Baraboo, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

He was born to Joseph (Pep) and Shirli Kluiber June 17, 1958 in Berwyn, IL. He was raised in Cicero alongside his older sister Linda and younger sister Sally and youngest brother Joey. He grew up and lived in Cicero for the better part of 30 years, meeting his wife Cherice Marie Luciano during that time. Through that union blossomed three beautiful daughters that Mike was very proud of; Christina Marie, Gina Ann and Amber Lynn. Michael and Cherice later divorced but continued to raise their daughters together.

In the late 80’s, Mike put down roots in the Reedsburg-Baraboo area. He spent 20 years at Grede Foundry working in maintenance. After that he continued to work jobs in maintenance. He also worked in transport over the years. He most recently had been working for Abby Vans. He poured every bit of himself into his work. Not because he had to but because he wanted to give his job 118%. He wanted to do his best and he went above and beyond.

Michael did many things throughout his life but one of his proudest moments was in June of 2012 when became a high school graduate. He worked so hard for so long and was so proud of himself. His family and friends were equally as proud.

Michael made many friendships throughout his life. Two of his longest lasting friendships were Larry Rankin (a boyhood friend) and Beverly Street-Palmer and her husband Mike and their three boys Keith and Dustin Palmer and Arin Brunner. Michael has the honor of being Arins’s godfather. These friendships lasted until his last moments on this earth.

Michael loved fishing, grilling, the outdoors, making memories with his family and friends and the BEARS! And he may have liked the Packers a little bit too. However above all these things he loved to spend every moment he could with his grandchildren. He was very proud of each of them. The kind of love he had for them could never be measured, it was infinite.

Mike was loving, caring, hard working, with a voice and heart that was larger than life. He lived for each day and a good pot of coffee. He will be forever missed and he will be remembered always.

Thank you everyone who was ever a part of his life, and an extra thank you to those who in the past five years watched over Michael through his medical struggles.

Michael is survived by daughters: Amber (Mark) Oium, Christina (Leonard) DiBrito,and Gina Kluiber; grandchildren: Harlow and Ethan Oium, Jaden Cronn and Renzo DiBrito, and Londynn Major; and sister, Linda Sue Kluiber. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph “Pep” Kluiber and Shirley “Shirli” Jean Mares, sister, Sally Ann Kluiber and brother, Joseph “Joe, Joey” James Kluiber and cousins Debbie Welton Ort, Lorraine Collins, and Cathy Collins Coval.

A memorial visitation will be held Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at Grasse Funeral & Cremation Service in Reedsburg. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the family. He will be laid to rest next to his parents at Woodlawn Cemetery in Forest Park, IL at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com.

