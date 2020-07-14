Michael, Terry

LAKE DELTON - Terry Michael, age 73 of Lake Delton, Wis. passed away peacefully Friday, June 26, 2020 at his residence.
At this time due to the Covid-19 health crisis, no services are planned.
Terry was born Oct. 8, 1946 in Omaha, Neb., the son of Robert and Katherine (Allen) Michael. He grew up in Lake Delton. On March 18, 1978 he married Terri West.
In 1961, when Terry was 15, he started working on the Kilbourn Dam for the Prepakt Concrete Company. He became a Black water diver going all over to inspect dams and hydro plants. In 1973, he graduated from Reisch Auction college in Mason City, Iowa. He built a sale barn in Dellona and had many Sunday sales. In 1983, he started his own concrete company called Grout-Tech. Then in 1998, he sold out and retired. In 1997 Terry and Terri purchased Country Roads Motorhome and RV Park in Lake Delton.
Terry, with his wife, Terri, toured the United States, Mexico, Germany, and Canada for over 50 years on his Goldwing. And occasionally a Harley. He was a successful trap shooter and made it his goal to trap shoot in all the states he could. He and his good friends fished Bassmasters tournaments all over the country with Motel 6 at one time their sponsor. He was a member of the Wisconsin Dells Masonic Lodge and a member of the Zor Shrine. For many of the last 23 years you could find him on the front porch of the RV Park telling stories and making people laugh.
Terry is survived by his wife, Terri Lynn; son, Robert D Michael; daughter and son-in-law Kate and Don Pfaff; three grandsons; Thomas & CJ Pfaff and Tucker Michael; sisters, Jackie Michael and Barbara West; three nephews and one niece. He was preceded in death by his parents.
