Michael, Terry

LAKE DELTON - Terry Michael, age 73 of Lake Delton, Wis. passed away peacefully Friday, June 26, 2020 at his residence.

At this time due to the Covid-19 health crisis, no services are planned.

Terry was born Oct. 8, 1946 in Omaha, Neb., the son of Robert and Katherine (Allen) Michael. He grew up in Lake Delton. On March 18, 1978 he married Terri West.

In 1961, when Terry was 15, he started working on the Kilbourn Dam for the Prepakt Concrete Company. He became a Black water diver going all over to inspect dams and hydro plants. In 1973, he graduated from Reisch Auction college in Mason City, Iowa. He built a sale barn in Dellona and had many Sunday sales. In 1983, he started his own concrete company called Grout-Tech. Then in 1998, he sold out and retired. In 1997 Terry and Terri purchased Country Roads Motorhome and RV Park in Lake Delton.