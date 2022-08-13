Michael Thielitz

FON DU LAC - Michael A.R. Thielitz, 72, of Fond du Lac, died Friday, August 5, 2022 at Hospice Home of Hope. He was born in Sheboygan, the son of Benedict and Margaret (Ross) Thielitz.

Michael served in the U.S. Navy from 1967–1971.

He worked for Haight Roofing Company until his retirement in 2009. He was a member of A.A. and celebrated 19 years sobriety this July. He enjoyed reading, watching crime series, and loved to golf.

He is survived by his daughter, Vera Rumlow of Westfield; siblings: Rose Marie Reiter, Pat (Shirley) Thielitz, and Carol Thielitz, all of Baraboo. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Jenny Littlegeorge and Kathy Warren.

The visitation will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home. Military honors will follow the service.

Services are in the care of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 North Park Avenue, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com.