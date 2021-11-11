 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michael, Warren R.
0 entries

Michael, Warren R.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE - Warren R. Michael, age 87, formerly of Arlington, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at his home.

Warren was born on Aug. 8, 1934, in Oak Grove, Dodge County, Wis., the son of Roland and Viola Michael.

He married Betty Jean (Kroncke) Wolfgram at The Little Brown Church, in Iowa, in 1967.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Jean Michael; his son, Randy (Cheryl) Michael, Fall River; stepson, Roy (Barb) Wolfgram, Poynette; his daughters, Robin (Craig Wheeler) Michael, Montello, Connie (Gary) Fredrick, Portage, and Terri (Lorin Staveness) Michael, Portage; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Donald Michael; infant sister, Violet; his sisters, Joann Keel and Mary Ellis; and a granddaughter, Jennifer Fredrick.

Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, at the PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com), with the Rev. Michelle Hopp officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Thursday, Nov. 18, at the funeral home. Inurnment will be private at Hillside Cemetery in Poynette.

The family would like to thank the staff and residents of the Heritage House.

Michael, Warren R.

Warren R. Michael

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghanistan war vets help refugees resettle in US

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News