Michael, Warren R.

PORTAGE - Warren R. Michael, age 87, formerly of Arlington, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at his home.

Warren was born on Aug. 8, 1934, in Oak Grove, Dodge County, Wis., the son of Roland and Viola Michael.

He married Betty Jean (Kroncke) Wolfgram at The Little Brown Church, in Iowa, in 1967.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Jean Michael; his son, Randy (Cheryl) Michael, Fall River; stepson, Roy (Barb) Wolfgram, Poynette; his daughters, Robin (Craig Wheeler) Michael, Montello, Connie (Gary) Fredrick, Portage, and Terri (Lorin Staveness) Michael, Portage; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Donald Michael; infant sister, Violet; his sisters, Joann Keel and Mary Ellis; and a granddaughter, Jennifer Fredrick.

Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, at the PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com), with the Rev. Michelle Hopp officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Thursday, Nov. 18, at the funeral home. Inurnment will be private at Hillside Cemetery in Poynette.

The family would like to thank the staff and residents of the Heritage House.