Michael Zabel

April 18, 1945—July 2, 2022

WAUPUN—Michael “Mickey” Zabel, age 77, died Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Marvin’s Manor, CBRF in Waupun, WI. Mike was born April 18, 1945 to Hilmer “Red” and Mary (Bush) Zabel in Watertown, WI. He was the eldest of five children.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Hafemeister Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until noon. At noon, immediate family will go in procession to Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia for burial. Hafemeister Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.

Mike is survived by his brother, Jerry (Darlene) Zabel; and two sisters: Sandra Zabel, and Susan (John) Weinberger all of Beaver Dam, WI. Mike is also survived by uncle Clarence Zabel of Watertown; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and sister-in-law Donald and Marilyn and one niece, Tammy (Zabel) Przekurat. He is the “bestest uncle ever” to eight nieces and nephews; 21 great-nieces and nephews; and three great-great-nieces and nephew. He will be truly missed by them all.

Mike never met a person he didn’t like and made many friends during his life. While he lived at Clearview Home in Juneau staff regularly commented they loved having Mike on their unit. He would be a calming influence for staff and other clients alike. One staff member said that if she, “was having a bad day she would just go sit by Mike for a while and all would soon be better”. Mike had the interdepartmental mail route at Clearview and delivered the mail daily. Staff would frequently have to remind him to keep going however because he liked to stop and “visit’ with everyone along the way. This is also when he learned the phrase, “It’s Saturday, no mail, no”.

After leaving Clearview, Mike lived in Adult Family Homes in Mayville and Beaver Dam. He was currently living at Marvin’s Manor CBRF in Waupun. He attended Green Valley Enterprises SNAP program daily and once again his happy personality was loved by all.

Mike participated in Special Olympics and earned medals and ribbons in Track and Field events. He also loved attending the week-long Badger Camp during the summer.

The family wishes to thank all his caregivers at Clearview, Community Living Arrangements, Bridges of Wisconsin and Marvin’s Manor for their care and understanding of Mike and for encouraging him to participate in life to his fullest. A special thank you to Stacey Uherka, friend, caregiver and “Hey You”. The memories of Mike should not be about his disabilities but about his astounding ability to make people smile and be happy!