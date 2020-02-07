Michaele Matt, age 62, of Randolph, Wis., formerly of Garnavillo, Iowa, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Wis. Michaele was born on May 23, 1957, in Guttenberg, the daughter of Louis III and Armella Matt.
Michaele received her education and graduated from the Garnavillo High School with the class of 1975. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education degree from UNI in 1981 and a Master of Arts in Education degree from Clarke College in 1991. The majority of her teaching career was at the Randolph School District in Randolph, Wis. where she taught for 32 years before retiring in 2016. Teaching was a passion for Michaele and she relished the many relationships she formed with colleagues, students and parents through the years.
Always one to enjoy an adventure, Michaele lived life to its fullest with her family and friends including trips to tropical locations, canoeing the Turkey River, a sky diving experience, hikes up the Crazy Horse Monument, many camping and Mississippi River sandbar outings, a Grand Canyon mule trip and the list goes on. She also enjoyed biking and curling up with a good book. She touched many lives as a teacher and was a loving aunt, daughter, friend, cousin and sister that will be missed greatly.
Michaele is survived by her four siblings, Bruce (Margaret) Matt, Louis Matt IV, Gary (Rae Marie) Matt and Inda (Joe) Pawlak; nephews and niece, Nick Matt, Anika Pawlak, Jerome Pawlak and many other cousins, relatives and friends. Michaele was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Martha.
Arrangements are being handled by TUECKE-ALLYN FUNERAL HOME, 001 S Industrial Park Rd., Garnavillo, Iowa. The family will receive friends from 9:00-11:00 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Garnavillo, Iowa. Funeral Service will be on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Garnavillo, Rev. Marvin Bries Officiating. Inurnment will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Garnavillo, Iowa.
A Celebration of Michaele’s Life will be held in Randolph, Wis.
Memorials may be made to the Randolph Teacher Care Fund or the Randolph/Cambria/Friesland FFA at Randolph School District, 110 Meadowood Dr., Randolph, Wis. 53956.
