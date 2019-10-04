Michelle L. Prieve, age 51, was called to heaven on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
Michelle Lee Prieve was born on Oct. 10, 1967 in Beaver Dam, Wis. to Marvin and Kathy (Limberg) Prieve. After high school, Michelle worked at John Deere Horicon Works for almost 20 years. Family was everything to her and she cherished time spent together. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking and decorating the house. Michelle was a kind and beautiful soul.
Survivors include her four children, Logan Miller of Beaver Dam, Megan Miller of Stevens Point, Kaylee Miller of Milwaukee, and Carter Merwin of Poynette; her mother, Kathy Prieve of Beaver Dam; her sister, Christine Prieve of Waupun; her brother, Brian (Kaye) Prieve of Randolph; her grandma, Pearl Limberg of Beaver Dam; the father of her children, Ray Miller of Beaver Dam; other relatives and friends. Michelle was preceded in death by her father.
The KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
