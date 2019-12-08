PORTAGE - Michelle Lynn Zarnoth, age 35, of Portage, died on Dec. 4, 2019, at the UW Hospital in Madison, Wis.
Michelle was born on Oct. 13, 1984, to William and Deborah (Day) Zarnoth.
Michelle is survived by her mother, Deborah (Thomas) Larson of Portage, Wis.; father, William Zarnoth of Milwaukee, Wis.; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Michelle was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Larson; and a sister, Angela Larson.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the EMT’s and Divine Savior, Med Flight and Critical Care TLC unit at UW Hospital, and the team with Versiti Organ and Tissue for all of the care and compassion given over the last days.
Michelle gave the greatest gift that anyone could ever give, life to others.
Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the Kratz Funeral Home (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) in Portage, Wis. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until time of service.
Donations to the family are appreciated to cover final costs.
“Michelle will always be an angel”
