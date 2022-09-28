April 27, 1964—Sept. 17, 2022

FOND DU LAC—Michelle “Mic” L. Baxter, age 58, died on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at her home in Fond du Lac.

Michelle was born on April 27, 1964, in Fond du Lac, WI to James and Virginia Halbach, the youngest of three girls.

Mic then went on to marry Brian Baxter and have two children, Dylan (Kristin) Baxter and Taylor (Cody) Woodruff, whom she was so proud of. She was a dedicated stay-at-home mother and eventually fulfilled her dream of becoming a real estate agent, which she absolutely loved.

Mic enjoyed the simple things, like taking a cruise in the car with a bag of Tootsie Pops and good music. She loved lying in bed with the windows open on a cool summer night, watching her curtains blow in the breeze. Mic was fond of moose tracks ice cream, chicken on the grill, and potatoes in EVERY form. She liked looking for birds, especially red cardinals, hunting for finds at thrift stores, and the movie Steel Magnolias. Her loud, contagious laugh and fierce love for those around her will be forever missed.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Halbach, and sister, Susan Halbach.

She is survived by her children: Dylan (Kristin) Baxter, Taylor (Cody) Woodruff; father, James Halbach; sister, Wendy (Brian) Hakala; niece, Annie Halbach-Cabrera; nephews: Alex Halbach and Mitch Halbach-Cabrera; and many other family and friends who loved her.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to her children for funeral costs would be appreciated.

“I’d rather have thirty minutes of wonderful than a lifetime of nothing special.”

-Shelby, “Steel Magnolias”

