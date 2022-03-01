Michelle "Mimi" Powell-Johnson

Jan. 7, 1966—Feb. 24, 2022

RANDOLPH—Michelle Pauline Powell-Johnson age 56 of Randolph, entered Eternal Life at her home on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Mimi was born on January 7, 1966, daughter of Wallace and LaDonna (Phillips) Powell. She was united in marriage to David Johnson on June 17, 1993 in Madison, WI. Mimi was a loving mother and homemaker. She loved to dance and go camping with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by many.

Mimi is survived by her husband David Johnson; eight children: Shannon Lince, Steve (Cindy) Brestar, Samantha Brestar, David (Ashley Mueller) Powell, Dan (Shelby) Pischke, Sam (Kim) Wilcox, Cody (Promise Dibble) Powell-Johnson and Nick Pryor; ten grandchildren; grandpets; four siblings, John (Kathy), Sandy (Carl), Cindy (Dean) and Misty (Jeff); brothers and sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wally and LaDonna Powell; sister, Cheryl; brother, David and Aunts and Uncles.

A visitation for Mimi will be held from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Randolph Community Funeral Home, 208 South High Street, Randolph, WI with a memorial service to follow at 5:00 PM with Pastor Dean Howell.

Randolph Community Funeral Home