PORTAGE - Michelle Marie Manley (Dittberner), age 61, of Portage, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Divine Savior Hospital. She was born on June 3, 1958, in Portage, the daughter of Elvin and Dorothy Dittberner. Michelle graduated from Lodi High school in 1976. She married Charles Manley on December 17, 1990 at their home in Portage. She worked many years at Rayovac followed by a sales career with US Cellular. She loved to visit her sister Karen in California and both would travel on to Hawaii. Her most recent trip was to Alaska.
Michelle had a huge love for her family, friends and her cat Gracie.
Michelle is survived by her husband Charles, his children Charles M. (Karen) of Westfield and grandsons Charles and Tony. Daughter Laura Manley of Portage, granddaughter Kaitlyn Rehdantz, and great-grandchildren Autumn, Marianne and Jaedyn.
Her siblings, Curtis (Eva) Dittberner of Lockport, New York, and Joe (Julie) Dittberner of Lodi; nephew Beau Dittberner of Lodi; nieces Molly (Nathan) Stahl of Sun Prairie and Tess Dittberner of Lodi; two aunts, Mrs. Florence Markgraf of Prairie du Sac and Mrs. Violet Taylor of Santa Rosa, Calif., and other relatives and friends. Michelle was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Darrell Dittberner and Karen Mehne, grandparents and other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Kratz funeral home of Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is serving the family.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)