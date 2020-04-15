Michelle “Shelly” Anne Young, age 56 of Baraboo, Wis. passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at St. Clare Hospital. She was born on Nov. 9, 1963, in Madison, her parents are Robert Delano Young and Helen Jaqueline (Amyotte) Young.
She was a Chef at River’s Edge for several years. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and motorcycles.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Young.
She is survived by her father, Robert Young; son, Josh (Terra) Ringham; brother, Bob Jr. Young; grandchildren, Wyatt Ringham and Kielly Arendsee; uncle, John Young, as well as other family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. The REDLIN FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family.
