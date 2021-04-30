BELLEVILLE - John Mickelson, 66, of Belleville, passed away April 27, 2021, at UW Hospital. He was born Feb. 18, 1955, the son of Ruby and Warren Mickelson.

John was a retired farmer and former business owner. He loved to go fishing and was a collector of toy tractors. His dream was to finish a collector's book for Ford/New Holland toy tractors.

Survivors include daughters, Stacey (Jeremy) Parker, Shana (James) Toombs, and Stephanie (Ryan) Baerwolf; grandchildren, Jackson Parker, Sophia Parker, Lillyan Arndt, Matilda Baerwolf, Eloise Baerwolf, Rosemary Toombs, and Beatrice Toombs; mother, Ruby Mickelson; and sister, Donna (David) Lang. He was preceded in death by his father, Warren.

Private graveside services will be held at Otsego Cemetery. Any cards or memorial contributions may be made to the family and sent to the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.