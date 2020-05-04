Mielke, Cheryl Ann (Jacobson)

RIO - Cheryl Ann (Jacobson) Mielke, of Rio, passed away at her home Friday, May 1, 2020, at the age of 66, dealing with cancer since 2002 and fighting every minute of it. She was born April 27, 1954, in Columbus, the daughter of Leslie and Leona Jacobson.

She spent her childhood in Otsego Township, then moved to Rio and graduated with the class of 1972. Cheryl was united in marriage to Terry Mielke June 2, 1973, in Rio. She was a lifelong member of Bonnet Prairie Lutheran Church, teaching Sunday School, also a member of the ladies W.O.C., the first woman church council President, and very active in the Bonnet Prairie quilting group since 2002. She felt that working on quilts for various missions and fundraisers was very rewarding. Cheryl and Terry were involved in Little League when their boys were growing up. She loved to help raise money for various groups such as Bonnet Prairie Luther League, Strawberry Festival, Lutefisk Suppers, Alzheimer's and Dementia funding, and the Rio Fire Department.