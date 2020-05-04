Mielke, Cheryl Ann (Jacobson)

RIO - Cheryl Ann (Jacobson) Mielke, of Rio, passed away at her home Friday, May 1, 2020, at the age of 66, dealing with cancer since 2002 and fighting every minute of it. She was born April 27, 1954, in Columbus, the daughter of Leslie and Leona Jacobson.
She spent her childhood in Otsego Township, then moved to Rio and graduated with the class of 1972. Cheryl was united in marriage to Terry Mielke June 2, 1973, in Rio. She was a lifelong member of Bonnet Prairie Lutheran Church, teaching Sunday School, also a member of the ladies W.O.C., the first woman church council President, and very active in the Bonnet Prairie quilting group since 2002. She felt that working on quilts for various missions and fundraisers was very rewarding. Cheryl and Terry were involved in Little League when their boys were growing up. She loved to help raise money for various groups such as Bonnet Prairie Luther League, Strawberry Festival, Lutefisk Suppers, Alzheimer's and Dementia funding, and the Rio Fire Department.
Survivors include her husband, Terry; sons, David Mielke, Mark (Bri) Mielke, and Chad (Chelsey) Mielke; grandchildren, Raegan and Gage; step grand-daughter, Taylor Levzow; brothers, Lester (Barb) Jacobson and David Jacobson; sister, Alice (Richard) Vaughan; nephews, Eric Jacobson and family, Ronnie (Patty) Jacobson and family; niece, Jessica (Troy) and Payton; uncle and aunt, George (Barb) Prochazka and many, many cousins, other family, and many special Mielke in-laws. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; brother, Ron Jacobson; in-laws, Russell and Florence Mielke and other relatives.
A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bonnet Prairie Lutheran Church Foundation Fund or Bonnet Prairie W.O.C., Rio Fire Department Park Project or Agrace HospiceCare. They were all there even before I knew I needed them. "Nothing mattered to me more than the love of my family and friends. They were the most important part of my life, my support, and my every reason for being. Know that I will miss you all very much." Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Rio is serving the family.
