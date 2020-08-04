Mihlbauer, Kathleen M.

Kathy grew up in Green Bay and moved to LaValle in 1969 where she met the love of her life, Terry. August 7th would have been their 51st wedding anniversary. She was not only a loving mother and grandmother, but a best friend to her daughter and granddaughters. Her many hobbies included being a Mary Kay consultant for 35 years, garage sale-ing with her granddaughters, doing puzzles with her “therapy dog” Otis and tending to her many flowers. She had a love of numbers and was a bookkeeper most of her adult life, recently retiring from Wisconsin Glass; “her boys”. Kathy never met a child or dog she didn't like or that didn't like her. She had an amazing sense of humor and was known for her quirky sayings and nicknames she had for many. She will be missed the most by her family and her many friends, especially her coffee gals.