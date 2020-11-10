Milbrandt, Martin W.

BEAVER DAM - Martin W. Milbrandt, 81, a lifelong resident of Beaver Dam, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Randolph Health Services.
Martin was born the son of William and Blondina (Radtke) Milbrandt on Sept. 1, 1939, in Beaver Dam. He was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School and took summer courses at UW-Madison for Labor Law. He was employed with the Weyenberg Shoe Factory in Beaver Dam for 37 years. Marty was married to Ruth Binder in 1969 in Green Bay. He was later married to Norma Hultman in 1982 in Mayville.
Marty was a member of the International Boot and Shoe Workers' Union where he served as the local business agent. Marty enjoyed woodworking as a past time. "Must is, as must has, cause must ain't, ain''t right." – Marty.
Marty is survived by his step-children, Melissa Johnson of West Allis, Wis., and Eric (Sharon) Johnson of Greenville, Wis.; step-grandchildren, Elizabeth Johnson and Meredith (Mark) Mutza; his cousin, Allen (Judy) Bergeman; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Ruth; his second wife, Norma; and his brother, Donald.
A private family graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)