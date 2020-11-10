Milbrandt, Martin W.

BEAVER DAM - Martin W. Milbrandt, 81, a lifelong resident of Beaver Dam, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Randolph Health Services.

Martin was born the son of William and Blondina (Radtke) Milbrandt on Sept. 1, 1939, in Beaver Dam. He was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School and took summer courses at UW-Madison for Labor Law. He was employed with the Weyenberg Shoe Factory in Beaver Dam for 37 years. Marty was married to Ruth Binder in 1969 in Green Bay. He was later married to Norma Hultman in 1982 in Mayville.

Marty was a member of the International Boot and Shoe Workers' Union where he served as the local business agent. Marty enjoyed woodworking as a past time. "Must is, as must has, cause must ain't, ain''t right." – Marty.

Marty is survived by his step-children, Melissa Johnson of West Allis, Wis., and Eric (Sharon) Johnson of Greenville, Wis.; step-grandchildren, Elizabeth Johnson and Meredith (Mark) Mutza; his cousin, Allen (Judy) Bergeman; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Ruth; his second wife, Norma; and his brother, Donald.

A private family graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

