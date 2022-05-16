April 9, 1919—May 11, 2022

BARABOO—Mildred Doris “Millie” Peterson of Baraboo, WI, passed away on Wednesday May 11, 2022, at Meadow Ridge Assisted Living, having celebrated her 103rd birthday only a month before.

She was born on April 9, 1919, to parents Neil and Ella (Babbitt) Newcomb in Trempealeau, WI, where she graduated from Healy Memorial High School. She met Herman Orlando “Pete” Peterson in LaCrosse, in 1941, and they were married on April 13, 1943, just days before Pete was sent to war. Millie went to live with her parents, where she had her first child, and it would be two years before she saw Pete again. They eventually moved to Baraboo where they raised their family of four. Millie and Pete were very active at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, of which they were founding members.

Millie loved being a mother and homemaker, and family was the most important thing to her. She was always prepared to host and loved for people from all over town to drop by, which they regularly did.

Millie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Gary “Herbie” Peterson; one brother, and two sisters. She is survived by three children: Susan Oliver of Baraboo, Lisa Peterson of Florida, and Neil Peterson of Baraboo; Ten grandchildren: Rebecca (Bill) Foster, Stephanie (Tony) Armstrong, Ethan (Jen) Sus, Angi Ackard, Jason Dwars, Amity (Eric) Meyer, Taylor Peterson (Justin Uihlein), Brayton (Amber) Hackbarth, Jordan Peterson and Graham Peterson; Seventeen great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, as well as nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at Meadow Ridge Assisted Living for their wonderful and loving care over the past 10 years.

A memorial service will take place on Monday, May 23, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo, with Pastor Karen Hofstad officiating. Visitation will take place from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.