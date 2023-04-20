June 22, 1922—April 15, 2023

LAKE DELTON—Mildred Duffek, age 100, of Lake Delton, WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at St. Clare Meadows in Baraboo, WI.

Private graveside funeral services will be held at the Lake Delton Village Cemetery with Father Mike Tess officiating.

Mildred was born June 22, 1922 in Jackson Township, Adams County, WI the daughter of Nels and Edith (Colton) Nelson.

Mildred worked at the Badger Ordnance Munitions Factory for 16 years and later was employed by Art and Ruth Edwards in the early days of the Pancake House Restaurant in Lake Delton and with Chuck and Diane Thompson when they purchased the business. She also loved hunting and fishing and enjoyed playing cards and visiting the casino. Family was always most important in her life and this was exemplified by the way she lived and treated others.

Mildred is survived by her children: Thomas (Mary) Becker, John Becker, John (Mary) Duffek, Joseph Duffek, Jr., and Doris (Maurice) Delmore; brother, John (Carol) Nelson; sister, Mary (Bill) Holden; 17 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; husbands: Roy Becker and Joseph Duffek, Sr.; brothers: George, Homer, Roy, Nels, Huey, Carl and Floyd Nelson; and sisters: Sarah Wheeler, Violet Harrison, Beatrice Over and Bonnie Goodrich.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.