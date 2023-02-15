June 16, 1950—Feb. 11, 2023

Mildred “Milly” E. Berry, age 72, left us to write the final chapter in her book on Saturday, February 11, 2023, after a brief but ferocious battle with cancer.

Milly was born on June 16, 1950, to Obert and Irene Severson in Soldiers Grove, WI. She attended most of her school years in the Sauk-Prairie area.

Shortly after high school, Milly met her future husband, James “Jim” Berry of Baraboo, her lifelong partner and soulmate. They were married on April 19, 1969, and after that date, you rarely saw one without the other. This union brought their pride and joy, only son Jason, into this world to complete their family. Milly and Jim raised him with unconditional love, sound morals and an abiding respect for others.

Over the years, Milly was known in the Baraboo area from working in several downtown businesses. She was employed at Ruth Welch’s, the Vogue, Reinking’s, to name a few. She was always a friendly face and a helpful clerk who knew what good customer service was about. Her connection with these stores carried throughout her life; she loved shopping and she loved clothes.

After Jim retired from his career at WI Power & Light (now Alliant), he and Milly formed their commercial cleaning business, which kept them much busier than they really wanted to be.

Milly and Jim had a huge love affair with cars, and all things cars, whether it be road rallies, car shows, car collections or restoring. Particular vehicles that stand out were Jim’s bright yellow 1937 Ford truck (which was shipped to Jason in CA) and Milly drove a sporty little red classic Thunderbird convertible for a while. She loved zipping around in that sweet ride.

Milly’s love for her family and friends was evident in every sense of the word. She was a born caregiver, from devoting herself to Jim and Jason early on, giving of her huge heart, and then extending that loving care to her other family members and friends.

To know Milly was to love Milly. She radiated a light that shined with openness, a genuine interest in people’s stories and a zest for life that never faded.

Milly’s son moved to CA shortly after school. Jason started his family there and one of her greatest joys was going to visit them whenever she had the chance. Jason always took special care that those times were memorable. In the recent past, Jason and his wife Cary made those visits even more treasured by taking Milly with the family on trips to France. She loved seeing the vineyards there that eventually became integral to Jason’s career, and she always felt particularly grateful to be a part of those family excursions.

Milly had boundless energy and when you were around her, it was infectious. A huge passion of hers was gardening and keeping her large yards in tiptop shape. Her expertise with outdoor plants and flowers was the envy of the neighborhood. She liked to show off her cow tank gardens of herbs and spices. She was always proud to have people on her deck, playing cards or having a barbecue, watching her friends enjoy her blooms and seeing the hummingbirds visit.

Milly was a very social creature who liked nothing more than an evening out for dining or dancing. She loved outdoor concerts, anything to do with music. If her special friend Shawni was performing, even better.

Milly was also a sun worshipper, it seemed her tan was year round. She was happiest outdoors in sunshine, whether it be puttering in the garden, boating on area lakes or sitting on a beach with her toes in the sand. Being the supreme hostess, she could have a euchre party with homemade appetizers on short notice, prepare a full course dinner or throw a picnic lunch together in a matter of minutes.

Milly loved her pets (all animals), traveling on a bus or train tour, exploring for a new beach or restaurant, attending her ladies’ neighborhood birthday parties, outdoor concerts, art fairs and a really good glass of wine. She had the gift of being able to turn an everyday event into an adventure. Her tastes were simple, but her flair for making the ordinary into something extraordinary was to be envied.

Milly was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim, her parents, Obert and Irene Severson, sister, Betsy Severson and brother, Steve Severson.

She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Jason (Cary) Berry; grandchildren: Natalie and Nicholas Berry of CA; brother, Ed (Laura) Severson of TX; sisters: Janet McBride of Baraboo and Barb (Dave) Lloyd of KY; niece, Mia (Keith) Justman; nephew, Jared Pagel; great-nieces: Ella and Olive Justman of Hartford, WI; niece, Sarah Larson; nephew Steve Severson, Jr.; aunt Elsie Erickson; special friends: Judy, Kathy and Suzi, who lovingly cared for and helped the family; and many friends and acquaintances who had the privilege of knowing and loving Milly.

There will be a visitation at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home in Baraboo on Friday, February 17, 2023 from 10:00-11:00 a.m.