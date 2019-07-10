Mildred “Millie” E. Noltner, age 79, passed away on June 18, 2019, at the Pines Assisted Living in PDS. She was born Nov. 30, 1939. She was the daughter of the late Clarence and Oliva (Frey) Haas. She was united into marriage with Kenneth Noltner on Oct. 6, 1959.
She enjoyed, in her earlier years, bowling in the women’s league, going to dances, following the Don Peachy and Russ Wilson bands, and enjoying the monthly card club group for over 50 years. She worked at the Maplewood nursing home in the kitchen and volunteered at St. Vincent De Paul, where she brought home many treasures. She missed going there, and this past Monday, dad took her there for shopping and visiting with her friends. She also enjoyed watching many ball games from the stands, of her kids and grandkids. Her heart was always full when she could see us all together, especially the little ones brought such joy.
She is survived by her loving devoted husband, Ken of 59 years; sons, Joe (Karla), Jim (friend Carolyn), John; daughter, Judy (Herb) Breunig; grandchildren, Corey (Fiance Staci) Noltner, Brittany (Kyle) Fitzsimmons, Emily Noltner, Landon (Brittni) Noltner, Nolan and Seth Breunig, Tyler and Grant Noltner; also survived by Karla's children and their families, Dan, Darick, Karmen, Kelly, Joe, Bobbi, Adam and Alex; great-grandchildren, Madilyn, Raegen , Caleb and Vann; sisters, Florence (Cyril) Kraemer, Lucille Reisinger, Marlene Helt, Werner (Diane) Haas and Mary (Clarence) Dresen; further survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Leo and Marie Noltner; her siblings, Rita, Earl, Herman, Irene, Bernice and Edna. Other brothers and sisters in-law.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Sauk City, Wis.
The family would like to give a big thanks of appreciation to The Pines Assisted Living for the wonderful care you provided to Millie, and not to mention the tasty food that she thoroughly enjoyed.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the MS Society.
