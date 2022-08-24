Mildred G. Johnson

Nov. 4, 1930—Aug. 20, 2022

FORT ATKINSON—Mildred “Millie” G. Johnson (nee Hepp), age 91, passed away on August 20, 2022 at Alden Estates of Jefferson after a long battle with dementia.

Mildred was born on November 4, 1930 to Elmer and Florence (Mlodzik) Hepp. She grew up on the family farm at Lost Lake (aka Hooperville), WI, during the Great Depression.

Mildred married her lifelong partner, and best friend, Douglas E. Johnson on April 19, 1952 and relocated to Fort Atkinson, WI where she lived in the same house for 65 years. Mildred was a loving spouse, mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a granddaughter, and all her brothers and sisters-in-law, save for her brother-in-law Charles Johnson; and her sister-in-law Francoise Johnson. She is survived by her children: Greg (Lori) Johnson, Bruce Johnson and Cathy (Gary) Rademan; she is further survived by three grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, and extra special friends: Minnie Vogel, Joyce Satterlee, and Shirley Gebhardt. Millie will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson. Friends may call on Friday, August 26, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson and from 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church until time of service. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery. www.DunlapMemorialHome.com