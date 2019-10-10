SEBRING, FLORIDA/COLUMBUS - Mildred Marcell (Babcoke) Wagner, age 93, died peacefully on Sept. 28, 2019, at The Auberge at Brookfield, as a result of advanced vascular dementia.
Mildred (Millie) was born on Aug. 20, 1926, in Antwerp, Ohio. Millie was the daughter of Orbrie and Gayetta Babcoke. She grew up in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. She attended South Side High School in Ft. Wayne. After which, she attended Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing in Ft. Wayne, where she received her diploma as a Licensed Registered Nurse. She met and married Frank L. Wagner, Jr. while attending business classes, after completing her nursing program. They married on March 24, 1950. They moved to Columbus in 1959. Millie had three daughters, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Millie finished her career working at Columbus Community Hospital in the Inservice Department. Millie and Frank were members of the First Presbyterian Church in Columbus, where Millie had been active as a Sunday School Director and also wrote scripts for the Christmas programs and Mother-Daughter banquets. Frank and Millie retired to Sebring, Florida where they enjoyed 26 years of warm weather and happy times with family and friends. They were also members of the First Presbyterian Church outside of Sebring. She returned to Wisconsin following the death of her husband in 2014.
Millie is survived by her daughters, Deb Wagner (Holly Lundquist) of Prior Lake, Minnesota, Karen (Jerry) Hirsch of Franklin, and Sherill (John – deceased) Parks of Fitchburg. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jenny (Joe) Gliniecki of Waukesha, Trenton Hirsch, of Neenah, and Justin Parks of Madison. Millie had three great-grandchildren, Caedence, Kennedy and Korynn Gliniecki of Waukesha. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Robert Shuler and many other relatives. Her family was her absolute joy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; parents, Orbrie and Gayetta (nee Reeb) Babcoke, parents-in-law, Frank and Myrtle (nee Henderson) Wagner; infant brother, Marion Giles Babcoke; sisters, Jenouise Babcoke, Zelpha (Sarber), Helen (Evans – O’Hara), Joyce (Shuler), Mary (Mace), and Connie (Hosford); her brother, Garold Babcoke; her brothers-in-law, David Evans, Tom Sarber, Ken Mace, Paul Parker, and Paul O’Hara; her sisters-in-law, Helen (nee Carman) (Garold) Babcoke and Betty (nee Wagner) (Paul) Parker (formerly known as Betty Amstutz); her niece, Gay (nee Babcoke) (Jim) Wiebe; her nephews, Cort Shuler and Cort, Jr.; and her son-in-law, John Auchincloss Parks.
We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all of the caregivers and staff at The Auberge of Brookfield, and to hospice for their love and devotion to our mother. There was a private family service.
Mildred is interred in Sebring, Florida.
