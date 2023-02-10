March 15, 1933—Feb. 9, 2023

BURNETT—Mildred “Millie” Henken, 89, of rural Burnett, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.

Millie was born March 15, 1933 in the Town of Chester in Dodge County, the daughter of Arthur and Marion Landaal Westhuis. On September 1, 1950 she married Bernes “Bernie” Henken in Alto. Following their marriage the couple resided in the Burnett area where they farmed until 1990. Millie was a member of Emmanuel Reformed Church in Waupun where she taught Sunday School.

Millie is survived by her three daughters: Marilyn Whiting of Waupun, Brenda (David) Buist of Ferney, NV, and Karen (Brian) Scott of Beaver Dam; two sons: Harlan (Viola) Henken of Burnett and Randy (Michelle) Henken of Burnett; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Millie was preceded in death by her husband, Bernie Henken; son-in-law, David Whiting; two brothers: Elton and Milton Westhuis; and sister, Carol Vande Berg.

Funeral services for Millie Henken will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Emmanuel Reformed Church in Waupun with Pastor Gwen Loomans officiating. Burial will follow at Alto Cemetery. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Saturday at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.