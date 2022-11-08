Mildred "Millie" Holbach

Oct. 19, 1927 - Nov. 6, 2022

WAUPUN - Mildred Johannah Holbach, age 95, of Waupun, WI, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

Mildred was born on October 19, 1927, daughter of John and Johannah (Van Loenen) Van Buren. She was united in marriage to Melvin Holbach on May 6, 1950, in Beaver Dam. Millie was an accordion teacher for many years. She loved tending to her garden, sewing and crocheting. Millie was an excellent cook and enjoyed spending time with family. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waupun.

Mildred is survived by her two daughters: Linda (Dale) Kovalaske of Waupun and Lois (Al) Heiman of Columbus, and a son, Larry (Nancy) Holbach of Pardeeville; six grandchildren: Amy (Austin) Boelk of Milton, Kati (Hans) Sandberg of Columbus, Kristen (Ryan) Nelson of Woodstock, IL, Darin (Katie) Kovalaske of Larsen, Brady Holbach of Pleasant Prairie, and Aaron Holbach of Portage; eight great-grandchildren: Lincoln and Jordynn Boelk, Lizzie and Ellie Sandberg, Annie and Orin Kovalaske, Natalie, Nicholas, and baby Nelson due in 2023; sisters-in-law, Virginia Rake of Columbus, Ida Holbach of Burnett, and Jean Holbach of Juneau; further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin in 2016; siblings, Elmer (Josie) Van Buren, Jennie Van Buren, Minnie (Elmer) Frey, Earl (Esther and Shirley) Van Buren and John Van Buren Jr; brother, William Van Buren in infancy and sister, Genevieve in infancy; in-laws, Henry (Florence and Delores) Holbach, Rosella (Hilbert) Frey, Florence (Edwin) Kovalaske, Richard (Shirley and Aggie) Holbach, Edward "Butch" Holbach, Wilfred Holbach, Loretta (Leroy) Peters, and Eugene Rake.

Visitation for Millie will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Kohls Community Funeral Home, 405 West Main Street, Waupun and on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Kohls Community Funeral Home, 405 W. Main Street, Waupun, with Rev. Jeff Nicla officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church 525 West Main Street, Waupun, WI 53963.

