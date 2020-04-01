Mildred Richmond, 104, New Lisbon

The family moved to New Lisbon in 1958 and Mater became part of the Koch-Weston Clinic doing lab work etc. for Dr. Weston and Dr. Koch. She retired after more than four decades at the clinic and then spent the rest of her years in New Lisbon.

In that time, she has pursued many activities some of which are, being involved in the community, her church, Bethany Lutheran, and served on the council as well as starting and operating the Food Pantry in the basement of Bethany Lutheran. She was part of the Heritage Days Park and was awarded Citizen of the Year! She was a Torch Bearer in La Crosse for the 1996 Olympics and had to stroll a couple of blocks in La Crosse with the lit torch in hand; we were all in attendance with her. The event was fantastic!

She loved bowling and participated in several leagues over the years and bowled at an establishment in Tomah.

And finally, Mater loved to travel with family and friends! She was in Brazil a couple of times, Spain, England, twice to Germany and made it to numerous locations in the US. Her travel buddies have since passed but her memory was intact to the end and she always enjoyed reminiscing the times.