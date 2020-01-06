Mildred Schmuhl, 97, of Ripon, passed away Jan. 5, 2020, at Prairie Place in Ripon with family by her side.
Mildred was born June 20, 1922, in Ripon, Wis. the daughter of Lewis and Louise Schultz Chaffin. Mildred was a graduate of Ripon High School. On Sept. 28, 1940, she married Clarence Schmuhl in Fairwater at Zion Lutheran Church. Following their marriage the couple resided in Fairwater for most of their married lives prior to moving to Fond du Lac where they resided for 10 years, and then moved to Waupun. She and her husband, Clarence spent 10 winters in Jacksonville, Fla. Mildred ran restaurants and bakeries for a good share of her life in Fairwater and Fond du Lac. She then managed a mobile home court in Fond du Lac prior to moving to Waupun. Mildred was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Fairwater.
Mildred is survived by her daughter, Sandy De Boer of Waupun; two sons: Robert (Donna) Schmuhl of Rock Hill, S.C. and Russell (Luann) Schmuhl of rural Markesan; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; a sister-in-law, Louise Schmuhl of Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.
Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence in 1990; two brothers, John and Leo Chaffin; a grandson, Kevin De Boer; son-in-law, Ken De Boer; and granddaughter-in-law, Karen De Boer.
A funeral service for Mildred Schmuhl will be held Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Fairwater with Kimberly Stowell officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
The family would like to thank Agnesian Hospice for the wonderful care of their mother.
WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary and to send condolences.
