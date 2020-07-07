Milfred, Peter A.

CAZENOVIA - Peter A. Milfred, age 95, of Cazenovia, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg. He was born on March 26, 1925, in Westford Township, Richland County, Wis., the son of Lawrence A. and Helen (Manville) Milfred. He was a graduate of Cazenovia High School. Pete proudly served his country with the U.S. Navy on an aircraft carrier in the South Pacific during World War II. On April 29, 1950, he was united in marriage to Marcella B. Stout at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Reedsburg. This marriage was blessed with three children. Peter farmed in the rural Cazenovia area, and was a rural mail carrier for 31 years. Pete also served two terms on the Westford Town Board. He was a member of Reedsburg VFW Post 1916 and the Cazenovia American Legion Post 491, and a lifelong member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Cazenovia. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards and watching the Brewers and Packers.